More store card info needed

Shown is a store card issued by the A.P. Green Fire Brick Co. of Mexico, Mo. Its composition, rarity and time of issue remain undetermined. The reverse design elements are rotated in relation to the obverse design elements.

I am having a hard time finding information on this token. I’ve found information on the company, but not the token.

The A.P. Green Fire Brick Co. of Mexico, Mo., was started in 1910 by Allen Percival Green. The company specialized in refractory products, or materials that retain their strength at high temperatures. The company still exists today, although now a division of ANH Refractories, a company in Moon Township, Pa.

The piece in question appears to be a store card (or token), good for $5 in merchandise, issued by the company’s commissary department. In this context, the use of the word “merchandise” would seem to indicate that the commissary was a company store as opposed to an employee dining area.

Humorously, the word “merchandise” on the reverse is misspelled as “mererchandise.”

Neither the Coin World library nor the Internet offers any information about its degree of rarity, its composition or the time period when it was issued. Anyone with additional information is welcome to contact Readers Ask.

I recently found two Morgan 1882-CC coins with “copy” stamped on them. What does this mean? And what does it do to the silver value?

Without viewing images of the pieces or seeing them in person, it sounds like these are privately produced replica pieces of 1882-CC Morgan silver dollars.

The word copy was added to make them legally conform to the Hobby Protection Act of 1973, which mandates that all replica coins bear the word copy.

As for their value, it would depend upon whether the pieces truly contain silver (and are not just plated with silver), and if so, their silver weight and fineness.

Is it rare to find a 1974-S Roosevelt dime in circulation? I found one going through a roll of dimes from the bank. I thought they were minted only in Proof.

The Coin World Guide to U.S. Coins records 2,612,568 Proof 1974-S Roosevelt dime strikes, giving ample opportunity for one (or more) to accidentally (or intentionally) slip into circulation.

A collector searching through enough rolls of coins is bound to come across a Proof strike of some denomination eventually. While it is impossible to know the exact reasons why it happens, it certainly isn’t a rare occurrence.

