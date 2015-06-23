More PNG Interns hired, mentoring available for young numismatists

Evan Brooke, left, has been hired as a grader at NGC and Ian Connor has been hired by coin dealer Jay King of Logansport, IN.

Two more interns in the Professional Numismatists Guild's (www.PNGdealers.org) Promoting Numismatic Growth mentoring program have been hired as full-time professional numismatists. The PNG continues to encourage more candidates to enroll in the organization's recently-launched mentoring program and also is offering its online education courses to anyone, whether or not the person wants to enroll in the internship program.

"Five of the original seven PNG interns now have been successfully placed in numismatic careers," said Carol Raia, Administrator of the PNG mentoring program.

Evan Brooke, age 30, has been hired as a grader at Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (www.NGCcoin.com), the PNG's official grading service, and Ian Connor, age 22, has been hired by coin dealer Jay King of Logansport, Indiana.

The Promoting Numismatic Growth project was started in 2014 and is intended to help nurture the next generation of professional numismatists. The program includes online instruction about coins, banknotes and the numismatic market, followed by a paid internship at a major numismatic company.

"I feel incredibly lucky to have been chosen by the PNG to take part in this amazing internship program. You could not buy the knowledge and connections I have made in the past year. Working with and learning from the best numismatists in the world is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Brooke.

Connor concurred: "There is no doubt in my mind the most valuable part of the PNG experience is the people you meet and work with on a daily basis. The experts you cross paths with at all companies is something that is invaluable and extremely helpful. All were eager for me to ask questions and pick their brains. I had the opportunity to learn a tremendous amount of knowledge in a very short time from these wonderful mentors."

Internship applications are being accepted by PNG from prospective candidates 21 to 32 years of age.

"Internship candidates who successfully complete a background security check and the education components of the program will have the opportunity for a three to six month, paid internship at either Heritage Auctions or Numismatic Guaranty Corporation," explained PNG Executive Director Robert Brueggeman.

The PNG also is offering its extensive online, multi-media internship education and training curriculum from the Edward C. Milas School of Numismatics to anyone who wants to take the classes, not just internship candidates. There are two levels of online classes developed in conjunction with the University of Rare Coins.

The fee for applying for the internship program is $250 to cover the cost of a security background check and the Level 100 online classes. The cost for Level 200 for intern candidates is an additional $250. Those who want only the online classes can enroll for a total fee of $300 that includes both Level 100 and 200.

Certificates of Completion will be provided to everyone who successfully completes both levels.

"I would encourage any young person who wishes to make a career out of numismatics to pursue this informative opportunity," said former intern Brooke.

"I cannot thank the PNG enough for giving me this opportunity, especially Carol Raia, the program administrator, and the President of the PNG, Terry Hanlon. I would like to especially thank my first mentor Sam Brown from Keypoint Trust Coins in Ambler, Pennsylvania who helped me out so much. I will be forever grateful for that," he added.

Specific information about the internship program and educational courses is available at www.PNGdealers.org under the "Promoting Numismatic Growth" navigation links near the top of the PNG's home page. For additional information, contact the PNG by phone at 951-587-8300 or by email at internship@PNGdealers.org.