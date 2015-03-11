Monuments Men congressional gold medal designs, Part 2: Reverses

A congressional gold medal honoring the Monuments Men is in the design-selection phase, and the U.S. Mint has released the 12 obverse and nine reverse candidates.

The Monuments Men were a group of soldiers who helped save art and historic monuments captured by the Nazi during World War II. Their story was told in the 2013 motion picture The Monuments Men, which starred George Clooney, Bill Murray and Matt Damon.

The congressional gold medal is one of several numismatic items for which designs were reviewed by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee at its March 6 meeting in Portland, Ore., during the American Numismatic Association's National Money Show.

The nine reverse designs considered for the Monuments Men medal are below. We posted the obverse designs on Tuesday.

All images are courtesy of the U.S. Mint.