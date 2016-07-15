Money Talks presentations set for ANA convention

The 2016 American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money will be held in Anaheim, Calif., and include the annual Money Talks presentations by experts in a wide range of numismatic fields.

Educational opportunities are on the schedule for the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Anaheim, Calif., including the annual Money Talks presentations by experts in a wide range of numismatic fields.

The show is part of the ANA’s 125th anniversary celebration, marking the founding of the organization in 1891. The convention will be held Aug. 9 to 13 at the Anaheim Convention Center, 800 W. Katella Ave.

The ANA notes, “Money Talks features informative 30- to 45-minute programs presented by some of the hobby’s most noted authorities. Presentations are offered Thursday through Saturday, August 11–13.”

The full schedule of Money Talks presentations follows:

Thursday, Aug. 11

9:00 a.m., “Announcing a New Grading System,” Rick Snow.

10:00 a.m., “Orientation to Grading U.S. Large Cents,” Ron Shintaku.

11:00 a.m., “Numismatic Vignettes of Brighton Center, Massachusetts,” Robert Korver.

Noon, “Trends that are Shaping the Coin Collecting Hobby Today,” Steve Roach.

1:00 p.m., “’Should ‘In God We Trust’ Be Banned on Money?,” Michael Fuljenz.

2:00 p.m., “Currency Doctoring Detection,” Jeffrey Paunicka.

3:00 p.m., “Discover Suttler Tokens! The Mystery and Charisma of the Coins Carried in the Pockets of Civil War Soldiers,” Q. David Bowers and Susan Trask.

4:00 p.m., “So-Called Dollars in the Mega Red Book,” Jeff Shevlin, William D. Hyder and Dennis Tucker.

Friday, Aug. 12

9:00 a.m., “Double Dimes and the Amazing Discovery at the Carson City Mint,” John Frost.

10:00 a.m., “The 1794 Congressional Committee Appointed to Examine the Mint,” David Finkelstein.

11:00 a.m., “Hidden Profits in Modern U.S. Mint Silver and Gold Medals,” Dennis Tucker.

Noon, “Anaheim 125 — A Colorful Celebration of Numismatics,” Jamie Franki.

1:00 p.m., “So-Called Athens Civic Mint Tetradrachms 520-500 BC,” Harlan J. Berk.

2:00 p.m., “Is it the End of an Era for Collecting Vintage Coins?” Scott A. Travers and Maurice Rosen.

3:00 p.m., “The ANA Celebrates Its 125th Anniversary,” Q. David Bowers.

4:00 p.m., “The Castorland Jeton: America’s Most Beautiful French Coin,” Chester L. Sullivan.

Saturday, Aug. 13

9:00 a.m., “Mapping the Transition from Ancient to Medieval Coinage: The FLAME Project,” Alan M. Stahl.

10:00 a.m., “The Newman Numismatic Portal and the Future of Online Numismatics,” Len Augsburger, Wayne Homren and John Feigenbaum.

11:00 a.m., “The Olympic Games: History & Numismatics,” Douglas Mudd.

Noon, “Collecting Medals,” Robert F. Fritsch.

1:00 p.m., “The World of Elongates,” Richard Jozefiak.

2:00 p.m., “Marijuana and Oil: Expressways to the Highs of California Banking, 1880–1924,” Peter Huntoon.

3:00 p.m., “Connections: Black Pepper, The Mountain that Eats Men and John Reich,” Brad Karoleff.

For those unable to attend the event, according to the ANA, “Program videos and DVDs from past conventions are available for checkout from the ANA’s Dwight N. Manley Numismatic ­Library.”

For more information about the ANA convention, go here.