Money Show of the Southwest to be held Dec. 1 to 3

With a record 250 booths hosting approximately 400 dealers, the Money Show of the Southwest will open its bourse to the public on Thursday, Dec. 1. Show times are Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 2, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The show, located in Hall “E” of the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston, is the 54th annual fundraising project of the Greater Houston Coin Club. Admission to the show costs $3 with children under 17 admitted free.

The wholesale portion of the show opens to dealers and paid early birds at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Saturday is “educational day” with presentations by experts in their fields scheduled to run from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Award-winning author and speaker Michael Fuljenz of Universal Coin & Bullion will speak on “The Coin & Bullion Market Today.” Sergio Sanchez, an expert on paper currency, will talk about “Grading Currency.” Dennis Boggs, an Abraham Lincoln interpreter, will talk about “History and Numismatics.”

The two-day professional development seminar for educators, also known as “Coins In The Classroom,” will be held in association with the show. This is free, club-sponsored, benchmark program specifically designed to teach educators how to use money as a tool to enhance already existing lessons in mathematics, social studies, language, arts and economics. It is scheduled for all day Friday and Saturday.

Saturday is also “Kids Day” at the show. The “Treasure Chest Grab” assures every player a fistful of coins and the potential to “profit” even more if a “treasure token” appears in the handful. A treasure token gives a player the opportunity to choose among several assembled numismatic items donated by the attending dealers.

The “Put-A-Penny-In-A-Slot” challenges children to, in 30 minutes, take cents from piles in front of them and place them in the proper dated slot in the provided Whitman folders. When time runs out, the children are told that the folders and contained coins are theirs to keep, congratulated on the start of their cent collection, and instructed to ask to see their Moms’ and Dads’ change every evening for coins to fill the remaining vacant slots.

The show will also feature displays of numismatic items and a record number of 60 cases in the competitive exhibits section. Exhibitors will compete in all eight of the exhibit classes. Trophies will be given to winners in each class, and a cash prize will be awarded to the exhibit that is judged (by American Numismatic Association criteria) as “best of show.” A cash prize will also be awarded for the exhibit chosen by the public as the “people’s choice.”

The Money Show of the Southwest is the nation’s largest show put on by an all-volunteer local coin club, according to the sponsor. The proceeds of the show are primarily spent on programs for children and teachers of children. The Greater Houston Coin Club Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) educational and charitable organization with more than 100 members.

For more information, visit the show’s website, www.houstoncoinshow.org, telephone a show representative at 281-788-1036 or email the show representative at themoneyshow@att.net. ¦