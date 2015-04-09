Money Museum hosts free event to celebrate National Coin Week

This token highlights the 2015 National Coin Week theme and was struck to inspire and celebrate numismatics. Image courtesy of the American Numismatic Society.

The following is a news release from the American Numismatic Association:

The American Numismatic Association and Edward C. Rochette Money Museum will celebrate National Coin Week, April 19-25, with a host of family-friendly activities, including an open house with free admission and special events on Saturday, April 25.

The theme for this year's event is "Building Tomorrows: Inspiration and Innovation at World's Fairs," and activities will celebrate the history of these great events and the 100th anniversary of the 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition in San Fransisco.

"World's Fairs have long celebrated progress and achievement, and have had a vital role in the design of money," said Andy Dickes, ANA Collections Manager. "Everyone is invited to the Money Museum on the 25th to have fun, learn something new, and take home giveaways and prizes."

The Money Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Events at the Saturday open house will include:

Free admission to the Money Museum, including the Harry W. Bass Jr. Gallery, featuring some of the rarest United States gold coins ever struck; the History of Money exhibit, which chronicles the vast history of money used throughout the globe; and "Treasures of the Deep," which tells a story of the world's greatest shipwrecks, the treasures they carried and the efforts to preserve them.

Mini-Mint demonstrations throughout the day. All attendees will receive a freshly-minted National Coin Week medalette.

Dig for Buried Treasure, where one lucky child will discover a gold coin.

The Prize Wheel, where every child can spin to win a prize.

A raffle drawing to win 30 seconds in the Cash Cube, where the winner gets to keep all the cash he or she can grab.

Don't miss the chance to see the famed 1787 Brasher Doubloon, the first circulating gold coin struck for the young United States. The rare doubloon is on view at the Money Museum until July, courtesy of Monaco Rare Coins.

Every year during the third full week of April, the ANA and its members celebrate National Coin Week by letting others know about the joys of collecting and studying coins and other forms of money. To get involved in 2015 National Coin Week, call 719-482-9814, email ncw@money.org or go to NationalCoinWeek.org.

The American Numismatic Association is a congressionally chartered nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging people to study and collect money and related items. The ANA helps its 25,500 members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of education and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications, conventions and seminars. For more information, call 719-632-2646 or go to www.money.org.