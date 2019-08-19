Monday Morning Brief: The past week in news and more

The cover feature in our September 2019 monthly issue focused on iconic designs, including those for the 1932 Washington quarter dollar. Planning is already underway for the 2020 features and column schedule, with suggestions from our readers.

In my Editor’s Letter column in the October monthly issue of Coin World, I asked you for suggestions on future columns to begin appearing in 2020, the year in which we celebrate our 60th anniversary.

Many of you wrote with suggestions for new columns or topics you would like to see covered in future issues. I hope to be able to cover as many of these themes as possible in 2020. As part of that, the editorial staff and some key freelance contributors are busy planning our 2020 features schedule.

We’re moving to new offices

In addition to the 60th anniversary celebration, another big change is coming, as indicated in the announcement here. The Amos Media employees who work from our Sidney, Ohio, offices will be working from a new location in the not so distant future.

While that will be a big change for those working in Sidney, you should not even notice any changes, other than a new address once we have settled into our new location.

We have begun planning the move and will do so with as little interruption to the print and e-newsletter deadlines as possible.

Gold medals old and new

Several of the news articles in the Oct. 21 issue of Coin World focus on gold medals, both those already struck and those under consideration in Congress.

Steve Roach looks at several historical gold medals that were sold at auction during last summer’s American Numismatic Association convention auctions. During the 19th century, it was not unusual for gold medals to serve as awards in a variety of arenas, including for exhibitors at expositions. Steve describes several fascinating pieces in his article here.

Chris Bulfinch looks at future congressional gold medals that might be, in his recap of legislation seeing action in Congress. Several bills seeking congressional gold medals have recently been passed by the House of Representatives, with possible Senate action due next. Also, the Senate version of a bill seeking commemorative coins honoring Christa McAuliffe, who died in the 1986 explosion that destroyed the space shuttle Challenger, has passed in both bodies of Congress and is now in the president’s hands for final action. See more here.

