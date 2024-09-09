Monday Morning Brief for Sept. 9, 2024: Space and coins

Many in our number, myself among them, fondly remember the space program in its infancy. Growing up 20 miles from John Glenn’s hometown certainly didn’t hurt the enthusiasm that I and my classmates had about astronauts. That's what got me excited about the news that visitors to the Great American Coin & Collectibles Show in Tampa Sept. 11 through 14 will have a chance to learn more about the Astronaut Memorial Foundation.

One of my best memories is the Mercury space capsule bank where I kept what little money I had as a pre-teen. That bank met an untimely end, being split apart so badly it was rendered useless just to empty its contents for some long-forgotten purchase. From there, space toys, model rockets, even ones we could shoot off in the back yard, kept our minds on the world of outer space. Many a career day included someone who wanted to be an astronaut when they grew up. To my knowledge, none of my classmates were successful. It took more than desire to make the grade.

Achievement after achievement was realized in the space race. On a grainy black and white TV, we watched pictures from the moon. We watched splashdowns of returning space capsules and the rush by ships to rescue and extract the astronauts after their visits to space. We saw heroes welcomed in ticker-tape parades. We watched as the droning countdowns led to “We have liftoff,” and the next mission was on its way. Most of all, we saw pride in our country as every mission brought the unknown into the known. It gave meaning to the phrase “Mission Accomplished.”

We can’t sugarcoat that the achievements didn’t come without a price, and in too many cases, the price was the ultimate sacrifice. To date, 25 astronauts lost their lives in pursuit of the dream. Some were highly publicized like those on the space shuttles Columbia and Challenger. Others were test pilots in training who died as the result of an airplane crash. The first, Theodore C. Freeman, lost his life on October 31, 1964, almost 60 years ago.

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The Astronaut Memorial Foundation was started in the aftermath of the Challenger disaster in 1986. A monument called the Space Mirror Memorial was dedicated in 1991 and stands at the Kennedy Space Center Visitors Center. Through the efforts of the foundation, the Center for Space Education was developed in 1994 to provide students and educators an opportunity to learn more about space exploration.

None of this happens without financial support. The Astronaut Memorial Foundation has embarked upon key numismatic programs to raise awareness and funds. In 2019, the foundation received one-quarter of the funds raised in the Apollo 11 50th Anniversary commemorative coin program. With the assistance of Elite Coinage, a limited-edition collectible non-legal-tender note honoring the Artemis I program was made available a year ago. The note is expected to be the first in a series as the Artemis program progresses.

As the space program continues its new adventures with more frequent launches and missions, it’ll be interesting to see where the Astronaut Memorial Foundation will venture in its numismatic journey.

I have one of the Artemis 1 notes in my possession and look forward to the next one, just like we watch the Florida skies for the next mission launch, as the country recaptures the pride and joy of the space program. That numismatic connection makes it even more comforting.

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