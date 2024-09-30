Monday Morning Brief for Sept. 30, 2024: Will dogs get their due?

During the 2024 Great American Coin & Collectibles Show, attendees were able to learn a little about the process of getting a commemorative coin program to become a reality. The seminar, titled “From Liftoff to Touchdown” detailed the work behind the 2019 Apollo 11 50th anniversary coins. Anyone who was on hand now knows the process wasn’t easy. (Video to appear on coinworld.com soon!)

At the end of the presentation, former Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee chairman and current ANA president Thomas J. Uram took the stage to talk about another potential commemorative program. Senate Bill 711, the Working Dog Commemorative Coin Act, was lacking co-sponsors in the Senate and time is running out on the legislative session for passage of the measure. For those who don’t know, if legislation proposed during a particular legislative session doesn’t get passed within that session’s calendar, it is terminated and must be re-introduced. The fate of the Working Dog Commemorative Coin Act is running parallel to the challenges experienced by the Apollo 11 program, which got a miraculous “hail Mary” to get to completion.

Since that day in mid-September, there has been additional support from co-sponsors. As of Sept. 24, the total stood at 58, which should be enough to get the attention of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs committee where the bill has been resting since introduction on March 8, 2023. At the time of the Tampa show, there were only 43. Many of the co-sponsors prior to that came aboard when the House passed the companion measure, H.R. 807, in May 2024.

It’s a race to get a second measure passed for a commemorative coin. There is a limitation of two programs per calendar year, and the first, honoring the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States Marines Corps, is already on the books. The next one approved will be the final one for 2025. The Working Dog Commemorative Coin Act appears to be leading as supporters are hoping. Two other measures for 2025 programs lack needed co-sponsors and trail the field. Those programs are the United States Foreign Service Commemorative Coin Act and the Rosie the Riveter Commemorative Coin Act. While worthy of recognition, this may not be their year.

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Seven other measures proposed during the 118th Congress likely will face the need for re-introduction. Four of the measures were dedicated to seeking commemoratives in 2026, including Paul Laurence Dunbar, FIFA World Cup, Erie Canal and Golda Meir.

The Working Dog Commemorative Coin Act, as was noted by Uram in Tampa, is designed to salute the importance of our canine partners in any number of tasks for which they are basically trained to perform. They serve as companions and guides for those who are impaired, especially those who are blind. They assist law enforcement in numerous tasks, using their inherent abilities through keen senses of smell and, when called upon, brutal biting. They have long had roles in providing help to military efforts.

There have been times when the work did not go unrecognized, but a commemorative coin would serve as a reminder. Earlier this year, members of Congress took part in the fourth annual Animals in War & Peace ceremony where those animals that have served in past conflicts and current working or retired military canines, service animals, and assistants to first responders received medals of bravery and service. Medals have been awarded to animals in Great Britain since World War II. The Dickin Medal has honored 38 dogs, 32 pigeons, four horses and a cat. President Biden declared Sept. 20 as National Service Dog Day in the United States.

If the Working Dog Commemorative Coin Act passes, it’ll be the first time we see a canine on a commemorative coin, which is hard to imagine. We’ve had snakes, butterflies, badgers and more, but no dogs. We need to change that.