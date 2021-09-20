Monday Morning Brief for Sept. 27, 2021: Suggestions, anyone?

Past feature coverage in "Coin World" including a 2020 cover feature about investing in U.S. coins. What kinds of features would you like to see in 2022?

About this time every year, the editors at Coin World begin working on the next year’s editorial calendar — our plans for features and columns in our weekly and monthly issues. It is a monumental task.

Most publications do this. While we cannot predict what news we will cover next year, we always plan our feature coverage well in advance.

To that end, we have already identified a majority of the cover features scheduled for our 12 monthly editions in 2022, and have ideas for the monthly features in the World Coins and Paper Money sections as well. At least one of our cover features will be related to an important anniversary occurring in 2022. Others will focus on ways to collect and specific coins or series.

We hope to add at least one new columnist for our monthly and weekly issues starting in January. We will reveal more about that at the end of this year.

Our goal, as always, is to offer readers a numismatic smorgasbord of subjects in our features and columns — stories on U.S. coins and paper money, on world coins and bank notes, on exonumia and history, tips on collecting and grading, and more.

In building our 2022 editorial calendar, the staff editors reach out to our regular freelance contributors and to some new ones as well. We rely on these outside contributors to supplement the planned staff contributions.

This year, I am looking to you, our readers, for suggestions on feature and column topics that you would like to see starting in 2022. Are there areas of the hobby you would like to read more about? Do you have an idea for a regular column, whether it is one that you would like to write yourself or would want someone else to write? Write to me at bgibbs@amosmedia.com with your suggestions and recommendations.

If you would like to be a regular or occasional contributor, please let me know. We are always looking for contributors to our Letters to the Editor and Guest Commentary departments, and also for writers of features and even regular columns.

With your help, we can ensure that the 2022 issues of Coin World are filled with the content you love and expect.

