Monday Morning Brief for Sept. 14, 2020: Numismatic literature

A new book from David W. Lange is the perfect example of one numismatist’s love for an area of numismatics many would consider esoteric — early coin albums and folders.

Numismatists who explore largely forgotten segments of the numismatic hobby deserve our respect and admiration. Original research is a cornerstone of our hobby, and when they share what they have learned in a new publication, we all should take notice.

Coin Collecting Albums, a Complete History & Catalog: Volume Three, Whitman Publishing Company Folders and Albums, 1940–1978, published by PennyBoard Press, explores the blue albums and folders that so many of us painstakingly filled as we pursued various series — Lincoln cents, Jefferson 5-cent coins, Roosevelt and Winged Liberty Head dimes, and more. I still have some of my albums that I started filling 40 and 50 years ago, though I did not complete many of the series.

David is a numismatist’s numismatist. He wrote what are now standard references on Lincoln cents, Jefferson 5-cent coins and Winged Liberty Head dimes, and History of the United States Mint and its Coinage, among other works of numismatic research. In recent years, though, he has devoted much of his research to early coin albums and folders. It is his 10th book overall and the third in “an ongoing series relating the publishers of coin albums and their product lines.”

His newest book is a labor of that love for the albums found on so many of our bookshelves. It covers not only Whitman’s products for U.S. coins but for various world series as well.

The numismatic community needs researchers like David, who are willing to explore esoteric areas of the hobby. Interest in the collection of historic albums and folders is growing and likely will increase as new volumes are published.

We are in something of a golden age of numismatic publishing. Dozens of new books appear every year. This new work by David Lange is a welcome addition.

