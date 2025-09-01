Monday Morning Brief for Sept. 1, 2025: A positive experience

Shows like the World’s Fair of Money invite learning, and places like the Finest Known booth and its displays about the S.S. “Central America” help consumers get a better appreciation.

Nothing can revive the enthusiasm like a positive experience. It could be acquiring the coin you’ve sought for years in the right grade to complete a set. It could be getting recognition from club members and fellow collectors for something you’ve done or a contribution you made. There are numerous possible ways to instill a kick in the enthusiasm level. For me, it’s the vibrancy of the positive experience of visiting a shop or a coin show.

I will admit I was on the fence about whether taking the World’s Fair of Money to Oklahoma City was the right move. I totally understood the intent — to move to a new location and keep the rotation somewhat fresh…it reminded me of the golf world, where The Open Championship (aka the British Open) ends up at a different place each year, but always within a set of predetermined eligible courses. I had heard the negatives about accessibility and the unknown. Negatives were drowning out any positive messages even as it soon became evident that there was no point in arguing. The decision was made long ago and it would take a major catastrophic event to change it. The 2025 World’s Fair of Money was going to Oklahoma City, like it or not.

It was a risk, but with risk comes reward, and the time has come to start reaping the reward. During the World’s Fair of Money, the American Numismatic Association gives out annual awards. Somewhere, though, some person or persons didn’t get the award they deserve, and that is the proper recognition for spearheading an event that will have a positive impact on a collector base and dealer community for a long time to come.

No matter what metric you may use to measure success, the 2025 World’s Fair of Money is going to be on it. Retail sales? Reported brisk. New business? Many saw it at their tables. Connecting with the collector? You bet, as a crowd of Midwest enthusiasts who may not otherwise have crossed the Mississippi to attend an ANA show were there in droves. It was even suggested that some of the Oklahoma City area retail shops reported a downturn in business prior to the show as collectors were waiting for the big event. Activity for young and old? Everything from educational programs on a variety of topics, children’s activity (constantly busy) and eBay broadcasts. Bottom line: Oklahoma City was a happening.

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Retry

The skeptics were conspicuous in their absence and have been radio silent, while pundits on social media are posting images of crows on plates for those who will step up and have their dose of blackbird, eating crow for their pre-show remarks.

It wasn’t perfect — no show is — but it now stands on results and not speculation. The ones who benefited were the ones who tuned out the noise and stayed focused on the intent. All coin shows are not winners, but all deserve a chance. As the next show looms on your calendar, remember why you do what you do. It doesn’t have to be a rousing success to be impactful. Even shows where the desired coin remains elusive offer benefit in education and developing relationships.

If you missed out on the Oklahoma City experience, make the best of your next one, wherever it may be.

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