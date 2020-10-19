Monday Morning Brief for Oct. 26, 2020: Hobby's most influential people

Help us identify the most influential people in the hobby today by going to the special page at our website and voting for your nominees.

Who are the most influential people in the hobby today? We want you to help us identify them.

Coin World is launching a new 60th anniversary program here to identify the most influential people in the hobby today. Going to that page will direct you to a quick survey, where you can votes for as many nominees as you wish.

Once the nomination process is concluded in a few months, Coin World employees will look at the results and compile a final list of candidates. The editorial staff then will interview the “influencers” for a special publication to be released in March 2021 at the conclusion of our 60th anniversary celebration.

The list of candidates is filled with names that most of you will recognize and some that may be new to you. The individuals include collectors, dealers, researchers, authors, club officials, designers, artists, authenticators, graders, journalists, Mint officials, and more, including representatives who play roles in recommending U.S. coinage and medal designs.

The numismatic community is filled with people who make the hobby the strong and vibrant endeavor that it is today. Without them, the hobby might not exist.

Many of the nominees have been involved in the hobby for decades, while others are relative newcomers. We have made the list as inclusive as possible, but as in any such endeavor, we may have missed a few nominees who are deserving of being listed. We apologize in advance.

In the meantime, we also would like to hear from you about the people who were your personal hobby mentors or heroes. We will publish some of your recollections in our Guest Commentary and Letters to the Editor columns in future weeks.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter