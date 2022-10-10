Monday Morning Brief for Oct. 17, 2022: Rare variety discovered

Most of the time when a new example of a rare die variety of a U.S. coin surfaces, the new piece is an older coin, from the days when each die was unique — a Capped Bust half dollar or Draped Bust cent, for instance. This week, we report on the exciting discovery of the second known example of a 2007 coin.

In 2011, Coin World reported on the discovery of a Proof 2007-W American Eagle 1-ounce platinum coin that differed from all the others seen to that date. The word FREEDOM on the reverse, incused on a ribbon draped across a shield in front of the eagle, was frosted as was the raised ribbon. Every other coin, or so it was thought in 2011, had the word bearing a mirrored surface.

United States Mint officials eventually confirmed that the coin was a pre-production test piece, as were small numbers of half-ounce and quarter-ounce coins. Mint leadership determined that the frosted word did not stand out from the frosted ribbon and decided that production pieces should bear the word with a mirrored finish. That was done, but some of the tiny number of pre-production pieces (up to 12 of the 1-ounce coin and 21 each of the two small pieces) were sold rather than destroyed. It took four years before a collector found the first example of one of the coins. Since then, only a couple pieces have been discovered.

The new find is proof that such finds can still be made by a lucky (and knowledgeable) collector or dealer, and that the finds do not have to be on coins of the 18th or 19th centuries. Even 21st century rarities await discovery. How many more of these rare discoveries still lurk in someone’s collection or inventory? If you have any of the Proof 2007 American Eagle platinum coins, now would be a good time to check them.

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