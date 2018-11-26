The U.S. Mint gained another 1933 Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagle in 2018. Will the news of its existence be one of the year’s Top 10 Stories reported by Coin World in 2018?

Every year at about this time, the Coin World editorial staff begins thinking about the biggest stories it has covered during the past year. Each of us draws up a list of 10 big stories, the results are tabulated to arrive at a final list, and then recap stories are assigned to the staff to write. They typically begin appearing in one of the last print issues of the year or one of the first of the new year, as space and deadlines require.

I already have some ideas on what I think were the year’s top topics, but I will wait until we begin publishing our final choices before sharing most of them with you.

In the meantime, readers, you can start compiling your own lists of what you believe were the year’s top articles and why you believe they make the cut. And if a big story occurred that you think we missed, I would like to know that as well. You can email me your comments.

During the past 11 months (I write this two days before Thanksgiving), Coin World itself has undergone some significant changes.

We introduced a fresh new look to our monthly and weekly print editions in August. Our goal was to make the issues look cleaner, more inviting.

We also added a significant number of additional pages to our print issues, and introduced new columns like “Under the Loupe,” “Coin Values Spotlight” and “Tokens to Collect,” all written by our talented pool of editors (and we added a new writer to that pool, too) on a rotating basis. For existing columns, we gave them more space, going to a full page for each to enable our freelance contributors to educate and entertain you each week. We have also been able to publish more news because of this additional space.

For now, I will make one prediction about a possible candidate for our Top 10 Stories lists — the discovery of a new example of the banned 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagle. The various chapters of the 1933 double eagle saga have been part of our annual Top 10 list for years. It is a story that keeps on giving, one that never seems to end as new chapters are written. It is too soon to tell whether it makes the final cut, but I will not bet against it.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter