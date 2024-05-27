Monday Morning Brief for May 27, 2024: Feeling nostalgic

There was a time when the cent could have been aluminum, but the vending industry put a stop to that.

I'm in the midst of one of those periods where I feel nostalgic. Several factors have been conspiring to move me in that direction. Another birthday. News of a 50th high school class reunion. A news story that the average age of a viewer of MTV programs is now 51 years old. All of those (and more) turn the direction of my thoughts from the future to the past. Where’s my Rubik’s cube?

It’s a gross understatement to say that a lot has happened in 50 years. I remember feeling the optimism that is probably now felt by those now graduating from high school or secondary education. There’s the dash of optimism mixed with some excitement and the ever-present uncertainty. If they’re looking for answers, there are none, at least not yet. The plan will come together in time, or so that’s what so many commencement speeches will surmise.

This period of nostalgia sent me off down memory lane and invoked curiosity, more about what I may have not remembered than what I retain. In looking at the numismatic world of 50 years ago through the pages of Coin World, I am reminded how much has changed and how much really hasn’t. There were no commemorative programs in 1974. Dollar coins were circulating with Eisenhower’s image, and even Kennedy halves were more prevalent than today. From the heads or obverse side the “penny” still looks the same, but the tails or reverse side has changed some.

Remember the news about the cent in 1974? There was talk about changing its composition, and introduction of an aluminum cent was proposed but derailed by objection from the vending industry. There’s an indication of how times have changed. When was the last time you saw a vending machine take cents? None that offers a coin slot (and there are fewer and fewer, in the age of electronic payment, when you can tap or swipe) would ever accept a cent. The cent was also in the news because of its alleged scarcity. The Philadelphia Mint had to produce 26 million per day in late May 1974. Mint Director Mary Brooks embarked on a “save the cent,” campaign as copper prices were rising and people were hoarding them. Reminds one of the post-pandemic “coin shortage” of just a few years ago.

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Interestingly, in the same issue of Coin World with that report (May 29, 1974), a Page One story announced David T. Alexander joining the staff. You can still read Mr. Alexander’s remarks in Coin World. You’ll find him on page 26 in June 10, 2024 issue. It’s good to know some things don’t completely change.

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