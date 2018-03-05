Monday Morning Brief for March 5 2018

The collecting community got its first look at the 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness commemorative gold $5 coin a few weeks ago, but it is not until now that collectors get their first look at the two other coins in the program.

Exploring the source of a valuable hoard from the American Gold Rush era reveals almost endless possibilities. Also in this issue, what is a ‘full torch’ designation as it relates to coins?

The copper-nickel clad half dollar and silver dollar will join the innovative “pink gold” half eagle when all three coins go on sale from the U.S. Mint on March 15. Find out how much the two lower denominations will cost here in Paul Gilkes’ news article from the March 19 issue of Coin World.

Another commemorative coin program also made news during the first days of March. Britain’s Royal Mint announced a 26-piece program of circulating commemorative 10-penny coins. As Jeff Starck reports, the 26 coins range in theme from A to Z, literally, and include such issues as Bond ... James Bond, Fish and Chips, and Loch Ness Monster coins.

In future coverage, the American Numismatic Association is holding its National Money Show in Irving, Texas, from March 8 to 10. Get a preview of the show here.

We have hit “pause” on our Monday Morning Brief videos, but they will return later this year in a new form.