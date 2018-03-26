Monday Morning Brief for March 26 2018

The 2018 America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Coin set goes on sale starting at noon Eastern Time March 29. It contains all five of this year’s quarter dollars in Uncirculated condition, with an example of each from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints.

If you are a customer of the United States Mint, this week will be a light one for new product offerings.

The only new item to be offered for sale is the 2018 edition of the annual America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Coin set. Sales begin at noon Eastern Time March 29. This set contains 10 Uncirculated America the Beautiful quarter dollars — five minted at the Philadelphia Mint and five at the Denver Mint.

The coins commemorate Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, Voyageurs National Park, Cumberland Island National Seashore, and Block Island National Wildlife Refuge.

Every year, the Mint has offered multiple sets of America the Beautiful quarter dollars in multiple finishes and compositions, with the Philadelphia, Denver and San Francisco Mints all featured. The San Francisco Mint strikes Proof versions in copper-nickel clad and 90 percent silver, and also circulation-quality quarters that are sold in roll and bag quantities (but are not struck for circulation like the Philadelphia and Denver Mint coins are).

The 10 coins in this set are the same as the 10 coins in the larger annual Uncirculated Coin set, which also includes the other denominations from Lincoln cent to the Native American dollar.

The 2018 America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Coin set is priced at $13.95.

