PCGS has graded no finer 1969-S Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent than this one from the ESM Collection, graded MS-64 red and carrying a green CAC sticker.

Lincoln cents are the gateway coin for new collectors — an introductory series that offers coins that are widely available in a wide range of grades, full of interesting die varieties, and they are often inexpensive though the series has a lot of pricey rarities.

In the week ahead, two Lincoln cents, one dated 1958 and the other 1969, are expected to bring huge prices, with the former probably selling for a six-figure price and the other likely realizing a high five-figure price.

If you have read my Cover Feature in the April 2018 issue of Coin World Monthly, you will know that both cents are rare doubled die varieties, and an example of each will be offered in the March 22 Stack's Bowers Galleries auction in Baltimore.

The 1958 Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent and 1969-S Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent are just two of the varieties featured in the Cover Feature. If you are a print subscriber, the issue goes into the mail today; if you have access to the digital edition, go ahead and read the article now.

We have hit pause on our Monday Morning Brief videos, but they will return this summer.