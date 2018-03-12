Monday Morning Brief for March 12 2018

2018-W Breast Cancer Awareness coins are offered for sale by the U.S. Mint beginning on March 15.

Commemorative coins will be in the spotlight this week.

Starting Tuesday, collectors and members of the two federal panels that review the United States Mint’s designs for coins and medals will get their first look at candidate designs for the 2019 American Legion Commemorative Coin Program.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee will review the designs Tuesday, March 13, and the Commission of Fine Arts will do the same on Thursday, March 15.

The American Legion program will be the latest in a years-long run of commemorative coins for service organizations. Since 2015, Congress has required production of commemorative coins for the March of Dimes, Boys Town, Lions Club International, and agencies that will benefit from sales of the Breast Cancer Awareness coins, which go on sale March 15.

In general, sales of these commemorative coins have been somewhat lackluster when compared to themes that have broader appeal. That, however, has not stopped Congress from authorizing such programs.

Another coin program will also be in the spotlight this week as well. The CCAC will hold a discussion of concepts and themes for the Native American $1 Coin Program beyond 2020.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter