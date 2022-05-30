Monday Morning Brief for June 6, 2022: Relative normalcy

After two years of canceled conventions, educational events and public auctions, numismatic activity is returning to normal, as witnessed by the holding of the American Numismatic Association National Money Show in March.

The world changed in February 2020, as the dangers threatened by a new coronavirus spreading around the world became increasingly obvious to those following the science. It had begun creeping its way into the United States and even as some in government downplayed the severity of the situations, our lives were poised to change forever.

As the virus spread across the nation and throughout the world, health officials warned of the dangers of large gatherings of people in closed, confined facilities. Government and private institutions began implementing restrictions, resulting in the cancellation of concerts, theatrical movie releases, and, of course, coin conventions, public auctions and in-person educational events.

And yet, despite the 100% shutdown of public activities in the collector community, numismatics flourished. Collectors forced to stay at home due to government-imposed lockdowns found new time to spend enjoying their hobbies. Organizations like the American Numismatic Association, forced to cancel its 2020 summer convention and annual Summer Seminar, found new ways to keep its membership engaged. Auction houses continued to conduct sales from their headquarters, finding that an auction did not need to be tied to a big convention to be successful (welcome to the new normal).

As the coronavirus becomes endemic and we learn how to live with this viral sword hanging over our heads, hobby events are opening up and returning to some semblance of normality.

Some pandemic restrictions remain in place. Public tours of Mint and Bureau of Engraving and Printing facilities remain closed, for example. But things are getting a little better.

