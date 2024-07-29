Monday Morning Brief for July 29, 2024: Uniqueness of medals

The start of the 2024 Olympics is literally hours away. While always a monumental moment in the annals of athletic competition, some of the nuances of the games to be held in Paris make this one even more special. Opening ceremonies will not be held in a stadium, for the first time. That has generated plenty of excitement, but other news, earlier this year caught the interest of exonumia collectors.

Each of the gold, silver and bronze medals will contain a small fragment of the iconic Eiffel Tower, arguably the most symbolic representation of Paris recognized worldwide. The metal came from parts of the monument’s structure that were removed during a renovation many years ago. Less than one ounce of “puddle iron,” shaped into a hexagon, is placed in the middle of each award. This act represents yet another first for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Medals have long been emblematic of causes for celebration and commemoration. As noted in our cover story this issue, the U.S. Mint is turning to medals for assistance in its celebration of the nation’s 250th birthday. Their designs are being considered by appointed panels for recommendation, as the nation seeks fitting representations for the occasion. Of course, the medals alone will not carry the weight of the whole celebration, as coins will once again take center stage, much like during the Bicentennial celebration of 50 years ago. Still, these medals will serve as keepsakes for many years to come.

One should never overlook the importance of one of the roles of medals, as place-keepers for history. Inaugural medals are an important example (and you can learn more about a particular medal in David T. Alexander’s column on page 25). Another area where history is captured is U.S. Assay Commission medals, and Stack’s Bowers is offering the Keusch Collection of U.S. Assay Commission medals in August.

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There is literally something for everyone when it comes to finding appeal in the world of medals, and it’s not always about history. The Medal Collectors of America website (medalcollectors.org) provides 24 reasons why medal collecting is a pursuit of passion for new collectors to consider. Sure, history is on the list, but so are many other compelling incentives.

We can’t all be world class athletes. We will seldom have the chance to win medals, but we will always have ample opportunity to own some of the ones that hold the meaning for us. Whether you look at a medal from a historic perspective or enjoy the beauty that is often found in the design work and artistry of the creation, the value is there. Medals are an important and too often overlooked element of the vast world of numismatics, for appreciation not just during Olympic years.

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