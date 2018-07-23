The August monthly issue of Coin World gets a makeover and content, like the cover feature about building a collection of 10 coins — including an Oregon Trail Memorial half dollar — for $20,000.

If you are a subscriber to Coin World’s monthly edition, you will find that the Aug. 6 issue has a fresh look. Our editorial, design and advertising teams, led by senior management, have been working hard on this new look for months, and we are all pleased with the final product.

When we began discussing a redesign about a year ago, we wanted the result to be a magazine that appeals not only to our longtime readers but also, hopefully, to a new generation of collectors. Chief among our goals was to continue providing editorial and advertising content that readers expect. We also wanted to provide you with more.

Counting the cover, this edition, issued less than a month before the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Philadelphia, totals 172 pages. It is our biggest issue in several years. We added pages to provide you with a lot more to read. You will find our usual content this month: our cover feature, this time focusing on Steve Roach’s $20,000 collection, as well as features about despots on world coins by Jeff Starck and national bank notes issued in Coin World’s hometown of Sidney, Ohio (written by me); the latest news, market analysis, and new coin issues; plus our regular columns by freelance contributors Q. David Bowers, Michael Fahey, Art Friedberg, David Vagi, and Louis Golino.

We also offer additional feature content, plus new regular columns by staff editors and freelancer Mike Diamond in the U.S. Coins, World Coins, and Paper Money sections. In the months ahead, we hope to add an additional column or two.

And, of course, the center section will continue to have our U.S. Coin Values section.

Future issues will have more editorial content as well as part of our commitment to provide you with more.

Something else new is being announced this week as well: Coin World Marketplace, an initiative by publisher Amos Media Company to offer a brand-new online venue for you to buy and sell coins and other numismatic material. The site will launch in conjunction with the ANA convention in mid-August. Be sure to read that article and then visit the new site.

The changes you see this week are not the only changes in the works. We are also refreshing the design for the weekly issues of Coin World. If you are a subscriber to the weekly (and if you are not, you should be subscribing), you will see changes to those issues, too, in the weeks ahead.

