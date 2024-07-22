Monday Morning Brief for July 22, 2024: Importance of education

Coin designs change, market prices fluctuate and interests may ebb and flow, but the one constant that drives numismatics has to be education.

The desire to learn is always there, which means the opportunity to teach is equally available. The most valuable service provided by any dealer, show organizer, shop owner or anyone involved in the business side of the hobby is to educate the consumer. Building the hobby is all about relationships.

You don’t have to look far to find those who “get it.” The American Numismatic Association has developed countless programs to educate members and continues to work to find ways to increase the involvement. The recently completed Summer Seminar has been a long-standing opportunity for unending educational (and networking) pursuits. At any level, the ANA has you covered if you want to learn.

The recently completed Florida United Numismatists show in Orlando is another case in point. While the organization has, like the ANA, displayed a long-standing commitment to encouraging youth in the hobby, efforts were front and center for the July 2024 show. The organization is always looking at involving youngsters and, not surprisingly, the kid’s area was one of the hot spots of the event. Scout programs, another youth area, have become standard, with the program’s final day often devoted to helping scouts pursue a passion and a merit badge.

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Before we get too far into this, these are just some of the better-known examples. There are many local and regional organizations that have a similar directive and seek out ways to increase the involvement.

It’s also important to point out that the emphasis with youngsters is often toward creating an interest, which is both noteworthy and necessary. But there is also a certain emphasis pledged toward perpetuating interest once piqued. After all, not all novice coin collectors are chronologically “youngsters.”

A certain amount of adults are working at the entry level of the hobby and business. Whether drawn by their own offspring’s interest or a recent inheritance of a relative’s collection, the number of ways that coin collectors get started is inconceivable. With the exception of those collecting recent quarter dollar issues or seeking circulating errors and varieties, gone are the days of searching through change from a paper route. There have to be other ways to implement the desire and nurture its development. Often, the joys of numismatics are seldom felt in any peer group outside of a coin club. That uniqueness adds to the appeal of coin shows, where even more like minds gather. You feel at home, but only if you feel like you belong, and that’s where education comes in.

I heard, following the recent FUN show, that a relatively new collector noted the willingness of dealers to take the time to educate the person sitting on the opposite side of the table. It’s a proven fact that an educated consumer is the best customer. The Selling Factory, a student program at the University of Florida, noted in “Why You Should Educate Your Customers,” that, “In the short run, they will be more informed about your products and services. In the long run, they will feel more connected to your brand and trust your company more, which may lead to future sales.”

The goal of education should be a constant, and that goal is recognized and embraced by many. We all benefit from the good works of others.

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