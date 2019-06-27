Monday Morning Brief for July 22, 2019: A winning idea

Legislation has been introduced for 2021 silver dollars to mark the transition in 1921 from the Morgan to the Peace designs.

Longtime readers of my Editorials in the monthly and weekly issues of Coin World know that I am deeply skeptical of many of the proposals for commemorative coinage introduced in Congress every year, opposing those proposals with themes that are unlikely to attract significant collector interest but are sought mainly to raise funds for some affiliated agency. That is why it is so refreshing to see a bill come forward that collectors are going to go nuts over.

The new legislation seeking 2021 commemorative silver dollars marking the centennial of the transition from the Morgan dollar to the Peace dollar will be an absolute winner if it is passed.

Most exciting is the provision seeking production of a 2021-CC Morgan dollar at the old Carson City Mint, the very same location where some of the most desirable of all 19th century U.S. coins were struck. Almost as exciting is another provision, calling for a 2021 Peace dollar struck in the same high relief as the 1921 Peace dollars, all of which were struck in the final days of December 1921.

In the hours after we first published news of the legislation at our website and then on our Facebook page, many collectors voiced their support for the proposal, though there were a few naysayers. However, some caveats were voiced, with price being a big factor in the decision of whether to buy or not.

A number like the proposed distribution of the surcharges, all of which would go to numismatic entities for education. The Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists commented on our Facebook page, saying, “Right now we need collectors to contact their congressman or woman and ask them to support this House Bill. Finally after forty years of collector surcharges supporting every cause under the sun some surcharge money will be pumped back to support Numismatics!”

It is refreshing that the surcharges, most of which are usually paid by established collectors and dealers, the Mint’s traditional customers, will be poured back into the numismatic community.

If you agree with the sentiment of the PAN officials, contact your members of Congress and ask that they fast track this legislation to passage.

