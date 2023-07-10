Monday Morning Brief for July 17, 2023: The hobby in July 1963

Sixty years ago, in July 1963, the rising price of silver was the focus of coverage in "Coin World." Coins like that year's Franklin half dollar were becoming close to containing an amount of silver worth more than its face value. Shown is an exceptionally high-grade example of the date.

Those of us who have access to a significant numismatic library that includes bound issues of periodicals enjoy a “benefit” that too many lack.

These newspapers and magazines are windows to an earlier time, their news and features and columns and opinion pages and dealer advertising, all offering insights into the trends and “big stories” of the day.

The Coin World library in Sidney, Ohio, contains bound issues of our entire run, as well as bound issues of Numismatic Scrapbook, then published by Hewitt Brothers in Chicago (a few years later acquired by the predecessor to Amos Media) and the American Numismatic Association journal, The Numismatist. All are wonderful, and I enjoy pulling a volume off a library shelf and perusing the information inside when I can take the time.

So what was happening in July 1963, as reported by these three journals?

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In the July 26, 1963, issue of Coin World, attention was directed at the rising price of silver. The unsigned author of the lead Editorial, titled “Economics of Silver,” focused on the rising price of silver, which was of major concern. The contemporary dime, quarter dollar, and half dollar were all composed of 90% silver and 10% copper. The writer noted that in the previous week’s issue, it was reported that silver had increased to $1.29 an ounce, a 44-year record and a “danger point.” Moreover, “if the trend of the ‘futures’ prices may be relied upon, the cash price is likely to go even higher in the near future.” As today’s collectors know, the price of silver in 1963 was approaching the point where the metal value of the coins would soon top the face value, making it profitable to melt the coins. Changes were coming.

In the July 1963 issue of Numismatic Scrapbook, Walter Breen contributed “Anatomy of a Coin Survey.” He focused on a recent survey by R.W. Julian on the number of coins in the hands of 575 collectors and dealers. Breen wrote that the shortcomings of the census meant that different numismatists would draw different conclusions about the coins they held jointly.

Breen then offered his own observations about the rarity of selected half cents and large cents in this first part of what would be a continuing series.

In the July 1963 issue of The Numismatist, in addition to various articles about paper money and coins, there appeared a roster of the candidates to the ANA Board of Governors as the current election was drawing to a final vote. Twenty-two candidates were competing for votes: two for president, three for vice president and the rest for board seats. All were older white men, a far cry from today’s more diverse ANA leadership.

If you are ever able to read past issues of numismatic publications, you will find a wealth of interesting insights.



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