Monday Morning Brief for Jan. 6, 2020: 2019 in review

It should come as no surprise that the sale of the Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagle silver dollar made our list of Top 10 Stories of 2019.

Although the print and digital issue this article was originally written for is dated Jan. 20, the article was written on the day of work in the new year, Jan. 2.

As always at this time of the year, we begin our look back at 2019 with Top 10 Stories of the year coverage, starting on Page 6. The year was so eventful that it will require several issues of our print and digital editions to complete.

For the record, here is our list of article topics:

➤ Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagle silver dollar.

➤ 2019-W America the Beautiful quarter dollars released.

➤ Premium 2019 Lincoln cents included with annual sets.

➤ Apollo 11 program offers first 5-ounce silver concave/convex coin.

➤ Mint announces redesign of American Eagle gold and silver reverses for 2021.

➤ Legislation seeking 1921 Morgan and Peace dollars gains little traction in Congress.

➤ Record $364,250 is paid for common-date 1938-S Winged Liberty Head dime.

➤ No more 90 percent silver U.S. coins, as .999 fine silver is adopted for commemorative coins and annual sets.

➤ Mint circumvents failed commemorative coin legislation for Mayflower, World War II end anniversaries.

➤ UK quartet get prison sentences for failure to report hoard.

Our list of the year’s top stories, of course, may differ from your list. We would like to hear from you about your top articles if they differ, or even news that we may have missed that you think we should have covered.

As we begin 2020, our editorial and sales staff members are preparing to attend the year’s first two big conventions — the Florida United Numismatists convention in Orlando and the New York International Numismatic Convention in New York City. Both events will offer collectors and dealers ample opportunities to buy and sell coins and other numismatic items, as well as educational opportunities.

If you attend either event, please stop by our booths and meet our staff members.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter