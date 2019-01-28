An expected fast sellout of the Proof 2019-P Apollo 11 50th Anniversary 5-ounce silver dollar did not occur as of midday Jan. 25.

Well, that was a surprise.

An expected fast sellout of the Proof 2019-P Apollo 11 50th Anniversary 5-ounce silver dollar had not occurred as of midday Jan. 25, but one product being sold by the Mint apparently did sell out, and it is not even a Mint-produced product.

Somewhat surprisingly, a sellout was registered between noon and 1 p.m. ET Jan. 24 for a Bureau of Engraving and Printing product sold by the Mint — the first of three prints commemorating the historic 1969 lunar landing.

The Mint is now selling BEP products, after the BEP shut down its online store and phone order lines.

The Proof 2019-P Apollo 11 50th Anniversary 5-ounce silver dollar, limited to an edition of 100,000 pieces, was anticipated as the most likely coin to sell out quickly, several market watchers thought. A Mint official even confirmed on Jan. 24 that sales had reached the mintage limit, though that proved premature.

The 5-ounce piece was offered with a household limit of five coins, a number that some in the hobby, including me, thought too high. However, we were apparently wrong.

In the days ahead, we will learn whether the 5-ounce coin will sell out and whether a robust secondary market for them exists.

