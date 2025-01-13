Monday Morning Brief for Jan. 13, 2025: FUN times ahead

Ever have one of those dreams where you feel like you’re late for something, running down an abandoned hallway and walking into an empty auditorium and missing out on a big event that you were supposed to attend?

I hope you haven’t, but that one just hit recently when I started thinking about the 70th FUN show, which will have concluded by the time you likely read these words. As I write, it will get underway soon, with the promise, once again, of being the standard-bearer for coin shows.

While it is true that there are certain numismatists who never go to a coin show, I hope I never get to that position. I understand why some don’t, but that’s not how I’m wired. It hasn’t been that long ago when we couldn’t go to a coin show, but now that we have a choice, it’s good to utilize the option.

Events like the FUN show bring different objectives. For many, it has been a long time since that face-to-face interaction with like-minded individuals has taken place at this magnitude (Hopefully, you’ve been getting a bit of that interaction by attending local coin club meetings). There are those who go with the objective of continuing what might already be a long hunt for a certain coin in a certain grade to add to a collection. Others may be hoping to part with duplicates made expendable by higher grade purchases or a change of collecting focus.

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The FUN show has always been about opportunity, and that opportunity extends well beyond the bourse floor. Several organizations are using the time when members gather to conduct their meetings and present awards, always a favorite part of my journey. Topping the list for me, though, are usually the educational sessions offered. While these may take time away from cruising the aisles, getting a chance to settle in and listen to the experts imparting their wisdom resonates with the desire to learn and grow.

While the objects themselves serve as the quest and connecting force, gaining knowledge about those objects is a critical component in maximizing enjoyment and benefits. It seems we’re all so busy these days that it becomes difficult to take the time and effort to connect outside of the environs of a major coin show. If the organizers are putting in the effort to put together an esteemed roster of presentations, it’s well worth it to be there and see what’s in store. The bourse floor will still be there when the session is through.

See you at a coin show!

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