Monday Morning Brief for Jan. 12, 2026: Curious about designs

The arrival of the Pilgrims was well before the birth of the nation, so is it a fitting subject for a Semiquincentennial coin?

With the arrival of the new year, the arrival of the one-year-only circulating coins to commemorate the nation’s 250th birthday can’t be far behind. You’ve read all of the fuss about the designs and how the choice process isn’t sticking to the script, so there is no sense in me rehashing the story, except to say those who question it have a point. That’s a bigger issue, but once the coins have been produced, not much can be done to change them.

Of the new designs, the one that stood out to me was the one with the Pilgrims. They got here 150 years before the start of the period we’re supposed to be celebrating. It sends you on the search for relevance.

Reader Wayne Pearson agreed with me, when he asked, “What does the Mayflower have to do with this?” He also questioned the Constitution and the Gettysburg theme, but we’ll save those for another time. Let’s start by taking a look at what brought these coins to reality – Public Law 116-330, specifically section 3, which reads in part “Treasury may issue quarter dollars, beginning January 1, 2026, with up to five different designs emblematic of the U.S. Semiquincentennial. One of the quarter dollar designs must be emblematic of a woman’s or women’s contribution to the birth of the nation or the Declaration of Independence or any other monumental moments in American history.”

Aha – the phrase “any other monumental moments in American history” included in the reference to a woman or women’s contribution to the birth of the nation part could be the loophole (Kinda hard to imagine a loophole in a law, tongue firmly in cheek). I supposed because there is a female subject on the Mayflower quarter design, the right boxes have been checked.

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I would have been OK with anything in the 250-year span, but this one takes a little persuading. Nonetheless, if I get one of these in change, I’ll likely spend it anyway.

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