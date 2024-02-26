Monday Morning Brief for Feb. 26, 2024: The right design

As a Florida resident for the past 25 years, I read Paul Gilkes story (page 10) about the proposed designs for the state’s American Innovation dollar with great interest. From its beginning, America’s space program has caught the attention and imagination of the world. From grainy black and white images of Neil Armstrong and his historic lunar steps over 50 years ago to the current Artemis project to celebrate America’s return of man to the moon, the space program has symbolized Florida innovation in a technology and history sense.

A few of the coin designs in the American Innovation dollar program have been a stretch, in my view, but not this time.

It looks like Florida (and to a degree, Texas) gets its just due with this design.

It’s enough to motivate a purchase. I’ll have to have some of those.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.