Monday Morning Brief for Feb 19 2018

The discovery of the first confirmed mule in the U.S. coinage series — coins struck with an obverse die for the Washington quarter dollar and a reverse die for the Sacagawea dollar — was huge news in 2000 when the first examples were found. Last week, the error made news again with the discovery of a new example of the coin.

In the nearly 18 years since the intitial discovery, the number of these mules confirmed in the marketplace has gradually increased, with a 17th example just reported. It will be a highlight of the Stack’s Bowers Galleries official auction of the March Witman Baltimore Expo. In our March 5 issue of Coin World Monthly, we explore this new discovery and briefly recount the history of the coin. You can read it here.

Looking ahead to our March 12 issue of Coin World Weekly, we will be sharing what senior editor Paul Gilkes learned on Feb. 13 during his visit to the headquarters of Professional Coin Grading Service, where he met with Robert Evans. Evans is the expert on curating the treasure recovered from the shipwreck SS Central America in the later 20th century and again in 2014. We will have stories, photos, and videos for you soon.

We have hit “pause” on our Monday Morning Brief videos, but they will return later this year in a new form.

