Monday Morning Brief for Aug. 5, 2024: Youth be served

This past weekend, I attended a coin show in the eastern part of Florida, but some of my thoughts at the time were about a show that was taking place all the way across the country, in California.

That distant show was the culmination of the weeklong Witter Coin U, and the event was being presented as the final learning experience for the participants in Witter Coin U 2024. I was there in spirit and, thanks to the wonders of Instagram and social media, was able to get a feel for how it was going.

It’s always great to see a younger person standing behind a bourse floor table. It’s equally exciting to see a young person standing in front of a table, asking questions. When that happens, as we noted here a few weeks ago, dealers often step up and facilitate the important process of learning. Everyone who is a veteran in numismatics or any other endeavor had to learn at some time. Many might wish they’d had someone to teach them as well as such learning experiences as Witter Coin U provide for the latest generation.

Numismatics is not like athletics. No one is a “natural born numismatist,” so we can all aspire to a level of competence through the portal of experiences — good, bad or otherwise. Through it all, a passion must drive anyone to the level where they choose to go. For the dozens of students at Witter Coin U, their passion drove them each to create a video to “sell” themselves before being awarded the opportunity to attend. In his recap video on Instagram after the event, Witter Coin U founder and chancellor Seth Chandler labeled it “an amazing event,” and that was likely an understatement for those who were able to experience it. “Every minute counted,” Chandler said, but conceded that there is always something else you can teach. “My goal is to make it a third better every year.”

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Each year has been a tough act to follow. I’m certain 2024 is no exception. Activities like this and the ANA’s Summer Seminar set the standard. We just need to focus on what we can do toward the overall goal of keeping the numismatic hobby alive. The participants are there. It’s up to us to make sure that those participants get the tools they need to grow.

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