Monday Morning Brief for Aug. 24, 2020: We've moved!

The year 2020 has been a challenging one for all of us because of the COVID-19 pandemic, civil and political unrest, economic upheaval, weather disasters and more. Things have changed in many arenas, and some of those changes are going on as I write this Editor’s Letter, the first from my new office in a new location in our hometown of Sidney, Ohio.

Our new offices at 1660 Campbell Road, Suite A, are located less than a mile from our old offices at 911 S. Vandemark Road, which we are leaving because they are too large for our current needs.

The Vandemark Road building was opened in 1974 and built expressly for Amos Press, the new name for what had been the Sidney Printing and Publishing Co. The Amos family began publishing a daily newspaper in Sidney in 1876, the nation’s Centennial. In the 1960s, the company began expanding its periodical family to more than the local daily newspaper, then called the Sidney Daily News. Eventually, Amos Press would publish periodicals and books in multiple collecting categories, including stamps, coins, paper money, guns, moneycards (remember those?), and automobiles. Today, our focus has narrowed to the numismatic and philatelic fields, and we have branched beyond publishing print products. We now offer collector supplies in both categories; have websites and podcasts; and offer the Marketplace, where dealers can offer the coins collectors are searching for, among other services. The corporate name has changed as well, to Amos Media Co., reflecting that we are more than a publishing company today.

For most of the employees of Amos Media Co., the move is bitter-sweet. Many have worked for the company for decades (Brenda Wyen, one of our sales directors, has been with the company for more than 50 years, and I have been here for nearly 44 years). I suspect that some of us will drive to the old site a few times out of habit before new patterns kick in and a new route to work becomes ingrained.

We share the building with another Sidney business that by chance has a numismatic connection: Baumfolder Corp. It has been a supplier to the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, producing equipment that was used by the BEP to cut full sheets into half sheets and to aid in the inspection of the notes. I visited the building around the corner from our offices to see the equipment being tested, and then saw it in operation at the BEP facility in Washington, D.C. I remember noticing, upon arriving at the BEP plant and signing the visitors’ log, that a couple of individuals signed in just before me were also from Sidney — representatives of Baumfolder in town for the installation and continued testing of the equipment.

The physical presence of a media company is not the most important element in the company’s reputation and service to the fields they represent. The staff is all important, and we have some of the best numismatists and philatelists in the publishing field, as well as very talented staff in the support departments. We will continue to serve our customers to the best of our abilities.

While leaving a building that has been our home away from home for so long is a little painful, but we look to serving all of you in the future. We will just do so from a new place.

