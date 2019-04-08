A new column, “Coin Shop Lottery,” makes its debut in the April 22 issue of “Coin World.” The monthly column by Thomas Cohn will explore his inexpensive purchases at coin shops.

The first week of April served up a lot that was new for the hobby at large and at Coin World in particular.

A new monthly column debuts this week in Coin World called “Coin Shop Lottery,” written by Thomas Cohn.

In pitching the column to us in March, Thomas wrote, “I moved to Raleigh, N.C., about a year ago, and I visit a local coin shop every other week. I usually find a variety of interesting numismatic material that is available for under $50, and often for under $20. I purchase items that are out of my immediate areas of numismatic knowledge, but that seem intriguing.”

His column, appearing in the fourth issue of every month, will discuss his finds, like the contemporary counterfeit of a Continental currency note he describes in this week’s column.

I am sure that you will find his column as interesting as we do at Coin World, available exclusively to subscribers to the print and digital editions of our magazine.

Another new initiative here is the “Coin World Podcast,” which made its debut April 1. Staff editors Jeff Starck and Chris Bulfinch will host the weekly podcast, released for free every Monday on many popular podcast venues. Brian Hertel, Amos Media’s creative supervisor, is producing the podcasts.

This is new territory for Amos Media. None of our publications have ever produced a podcast before. Please subscribe (again, it’s free!) and give it a listen. I think that you will enjoy what Jeff and Chris are doing.

Finally, kudos to the U.S. Mint for its April 2 announcement of its production of 2019-W America the Beautiful quarter dollars for circulation.

In 2018, Mint officials revealed that “circulating rarities” were under consideration for 2019. At the time, I wrote that a “Mint mark variety — maybe a coin with the W Mint mark of the West Point Mint — would be a good choice.” Good guess.

So far, collectors seem to like the idea, though there is the usual concern that big dealers will somehow snap the coins up before collectors can find them. Start searching, and let us know what you find.

