Virginia residents Hunter Hicks and Michael Raizen, visitors to the ANA World’s Fair of Money, view the 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagle that was recently turned over to the U.S. Mint.

As you read these words, the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Philadelphia is now concluded.

The convention was busy with collectors and dealers buying and selling coins, clubs holding meetings and educational forums, and auction houses conducting sales of numismatic materials rare and not-so-rare.

As is typical as the convention progresses and then closes, we feature news coverage from the bourse floor and auction room. Staff editors Steve Roach, Paul Gilkes, and Jeff Starck were on the scene, reporting the news and providing those of us in our office in Ohio commentary on the unfolding events.

Coverage appearing from the show includes Paul’s one-on-one interview with David Ryder, director of the U.S. Mint. We were the first to report that the Mint plans to issue a 2019 Virtues of Liberty gold coin. We look forward to seeing more about the coin in the future, particularly when the proposed designs are first revealed.

Ryder also reported that the Mint is in discussions with outside vendors as it seeks to upgrade the anti-counterfeiting properties of its bullion coinage and the packing used to house it. That is welcome news that all in the collecting community should applaud.

The Mint had on display three 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagles, including the one that was recently turned over to the Mint by a collector who did not want to continue holding a coin the Mint considers illegal to own.

The annual summer ANA convention often brings news of new discoveries, and this year’s event is no exception. Paul reports on the discovery of a waffle-canceled composition trial piece for the 5-cent coin, struck from nonsense dies on an apparent copper-plated planchet. We hope to learn more about that in the future as the Mint continues testing alternative compositions for our circulating coinage.

We also share a few highlights from several of the official auctions conducted at the show by Heritage Auctions and Stack’s Bowers Galleries. Many in the hobby are eager to see the auction outcome for such rarities as the finest-known 1913 Liberty Head 5-cent coin, the fourth known (recently discovered) 1854-S Coronet gold half eagle, and the unique 1792 Washington President gold pattern that may have been owned by George Washington himself. All three coins easily broached $1 million.

Of course, our pages this issue are also filled with other news, features, and our regular columns, with plenty of interest for both new and long-time collectors of U.S. coins, world coins, and paper money.

In the weeks ahead, we will continue to report on what we learned at the convention. Be sure to check back with us.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter