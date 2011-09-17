ModernCoinTV.com website to debut Sept. 21

Beginning Sept. 21, ModernCoinMart, a subsidiary of John Maben Rare Coins, Inc., is launching ModernCoinTV.com.

The new website offers products ranging from rolls of Indian Head 5-cent coins to modern certified American Eagle, American Buffalo and Saint-Gaudens, Ultra High Relief gold coins.

Website viewers will see host George FitzGerald and co-host Trudy Hanson explain the products, while direct links below the viewing pane lead the viewer to the same products on ModernCoinMart.com for immediate purchase any time, any day, 24 hours a day, according to MCM. A new episode will be produced weekly and special offers will be made to viewers.

“This is our answer to the many collectors and new people interested in coins that enjoy the TV style format but aren’t willing to pay TV prices,” said John Maben, chief executive officer of JMRC/ModernCoinMart and founder of MCTV.

To access MCTV, go to www.ModernCoinTV.com. ¦