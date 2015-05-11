ModernCoinMart has been sold to owner of GovMint.com

ModernCoinMart has been acquired by Asset Marketing Services LLC which also owns GovMint.com, First Federal Coin and New York Mint.

ModernCoinMart has become the fourth numismatic company to be acquired by Asset Marketing Services LLC.

An emailed statement from MCM’s general manager Andrew Salzberg on May 11 confirmed the acquisition.

“[AMS] saw MCM as a complementary addition to the AMS family of companies, recognized the strength of MCM’s e-commerce capabilities and rich history in modern coins and precious metals, and saw an opportunity to invest in MCM’s continued growth,” Salzberg’s statement to Coin World reads.

“Moving forward, MCM will continue to operate as a stand-alone company, with current staff remaining in place. John Maben, former CEO and owner, will continue to support MCM in a consulting role, but transition out of day to day operations. Jay Rudo, Hayden Tubbs and I will continue in leadership roles at MCM."

AMS, according to its website, is "a leading multichannel direct marketer of high-value coins and proprietary branded jewelry, watches and other products."

Already under the AMS umbrella are First Federal Coin, GovMint.com and New York Mint.

AMS also owns Stauer, which "designs, sources, brands and markets silver, gold, and gemstone jewelry, watches and other 'luxury for less’ products,” according to the AMS website.

"MCM customers can rest assured knowing that our core values and emphasis on positive customer interaction and competitive pricing will remain unchanged,” Salzberg’s statement reads. "Backed by the financial strength and resources of AMS family of companies, we also look forward to continuing to improve the customer experience and deliver an even broader array of products from the mints from around the world."

ModernCoinMart was founded by Maben in 2004, according to its website, and is based in Lakewood Ranch, Fla. AMS is based in Burnsville, Minn.

