Modern Coin Wholesale launches mobile website

Modern Coin Wholesale in Sarasota, Fla., has launched a mobile version of its online storefront, enabling smartphone and tablet users to browse a selection of modern and rare coins, world coins and bullion.

According to the firm, MCW's mobile site retains the essential functionality of the desktop site, while paring down the design and peripheral options to make the site optimally compatible with mobile devices.

The website address is www.moderncoinwholesale.com.

MCW, owned and operated by Ron Drzewucki, offers United States and world coins. The firm deals almost exclusively in coins certified by Professional Coin Grading Service and Numismatic Guaranty Corp.