Model for Sacagawea dollar to attend Blue Ridge show

Randy'L He-dow Teton, center, the model for the obverse of the Sacagawea dollar, poses during the coin design's unveiling in 1999 with First Lady Hillary Clinton, left, and sculptor Glenna Goodacre, who created the coin design.

News release from the Blue Ridge Numismatic Association:

The Blue Ridge Numismatic Association coin show will be held August 17 to 20 at the Dalton, Ga., Convention Center.

SS Central America reveals thousands of new findings, celebrating the ‘house organ’: Another column in the June 19 Coin World details what a ‘house organ’ is, and expounds on some intriguing half dollar varieties.

We are pleased to announce that at this year's show, we will have as a guest speaker, Randy'L He-dow Teton, the female model for the Sacajawea coin design. Randy'L is the only living person and Native American woman on U.S. currency.

Randy'L is a member of the Shoshone-Bannock tribe and grew up on the Fort Hall Reservation in Idaho. She is a graduate of the University of New Mexico with a Bachelors in Fine Arts. She believes her role as the model for the Sacajawea coin has added a vitality to preserving the culture and traditions of indigenous people and their unique heritage.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Randy'L will be available for a Meet and Greet time on Friday, the 18th as well as sharing a presentation on her experiences as a model, on August 19th, Saturday morning with our adults and also at 1:00 pm on Saturday as part of the Young Numismatists Program.

Our Young Numismatist program will allow students to participate in a variety of [activities] to deepen their experience and encourage various learning styles. As part of the study of this coin and the historically significant woman featured on it, we will be having an essay contest for all YN members who are 7th through 12th grades. Please write a 3-page essay, double spaced, explaining who Sacajawea was and what her role was in the Lewis and Clark Expedition and why she is a person of historical significance. All essays should be submitted to Liz Coggan at the following email address: liz@jjteaparty.com. Additionally, there will be a contest for who can dress in the best cultural, native American, or explorer outfit. Plan to come to the show on Saturday dressed as either Sacagawea or one of the explorers, Lewis or Clark. Winners will be announced and prizes awarded on Saturday of the YN program for both the essay and outfits.

Independent Coin Graders has agreed to encapsulate some Sacajawea dollars for us which Randy'L has agreed to autograph. We will be giving one to each of the children who attend.

If you happen to be in the Georgia area traveling, or live in a nearby state, we hope you will plan to join us for this historically significant event. It promises to be a wonderful learning opportunity for all, as well as a fun time, so please plan to attend. For more details on the BRNA coin show hours of operation, please visit the BRNA website (www.brna.org) or contact Ron Blackman, Bourse Chairman, at rblackman@cfl.rr.com.