Dr. Dean Kotlowski, a professor of History at Salisbury University in Salisbury, Maryland, has been appointed to a four-year term on the 11-member Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

Kotlowski’s appointment by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is based on his special qualifications in American history. He replaces Dr. Herman Viola, whose four-year term expired in 2018.

Kotlowski is also a specialist in 20th century U.S. political and policy history, receiving his doctoral and master’s degrees from Indiana University and his undergraduate degree from Canisius College. He says he started collecting coins — U.S. coins in earnest — from the time he was 14 years old.

“I still have the metal box that holds these treasures,” Kotlowski said. “Right now, my collecting entails coins — as well as stamps and political buttons — that relate to my university teaching, helping students understand through artifacts essential people, event, and moments in history.”

Kotlowski is the author of Nixon’s Civil Rights: Politics, Principle, and Policy and Paul V. McNutt and the Age of FDR, and the editor of The European Union: From Jean Monnet to the Euro.

Kotlowski has another book in the works, The Road to Self-Determination: Indigenous Policy in the United States and Australia, 1960–1993. Kotlowski has also contributed chapters to two upcoming books, “ ‘We Shall Overcome’: Lyndon B. Johnson as the Civil Rights President,” in Presidential Image: Theodore Roosevelt to Donald Trump; and “Partial Presidential Biography on Stage and Screen: Franklin D. Roosevelt in Sunrise at Campobello,” in A Companion to the Biopic.

Kotlowski has published 40 articles and book chapters in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Austria, Germany, Denmark, Finland, and Russia. Kotlowski has lectured in 22 countries and has twice served as a Fulbright Scholar, in the Philippines (2008) and Austria (2016). Kotlowski has extensive experience in public history. He was a member of a four-person team of internationally renowned historians who oversaw the first-ever comprehensive reconfiguring of museum exhibits at the Richard Nixon Library in Yorba Linda, California.

