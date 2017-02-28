Mitch Ernst announces candidacy for ANA governor

Nebraska collector Mitch Ernst issued the following release announcing his candidacy for the American Numismatic Association Board of Governors:

Nebraska hobbyist and hobby promoter Mitch Ernst has declared his candidacy for the upcoming American Numismatic Association Board election.

"I have served the numismatic community on the local, state, district and regional level. In those capacities, I have seen the need for more understanding of how non-profits should operate, the role of proper governance and the need of fund raising at all levels of the hobby.”

To address the issues he has seen, Ernst took a certification course at the University of Nebraska/Omaha in Non-Profit and Fundraising Management, receiving his CFM in the fall of 2016 after two years of study.

“I would like to share the knowledge I have learned by serving on the ANA board. Good intentions, running a business and even numismatic experience are wonderful, but, sometimes, that isn't always enough to help find answers to how hobby organizations can stay relevant and financially sound in today’s world and into the future,” said Ernst.

His objectives if elected? “I hope through my service on the ANA Board, basic guidelines and principles could be drawn up and shared for clubs, of all shapes and sizes, to follow across the country. No one needs to reinvent the wheel, but I would like to help make sure all the tires are fully inflated.”

Numismatic biography: