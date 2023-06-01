The U.S. Mint will offer bags and rolls of 2023 American Innovation, Mississippi dollars beginning Aug. 28.

Rolls and canvas bags of 2023 American Innovation, Mississippi dollars will be offered by the U.S. Mint to the public beginning at noon Eastern Time Aug. 28.

The circulation quality finish coins will be packaged from output at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

U.S. Mint customers can place advance orders through the subscription option on the bureau’s website online at www.usmint.gov.

The ordering link is located on the bottom of the website’s home page.

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The coins will be retailed in paper-wrapped 25-coin rolls from either Mint production facility for $34.50 per roll, with no household ordering limits.

The coins will also be offered in 100-coin mini-canvas bags from each outlet at $117.50 per bag.

None of the American Innovation dollars is being placed into circulation through sales to the Federal Reserve.

The Mississippi dollar is the fourth of four American Innovation dollars to be issued in calendar year 2023 and the 21st of 57 planned coins for the series.

The Mississippi dollar reverse design features a pair of human lungs in the background, while a surgical assistant passes forceps to the surgeon during the first lung transplant surgery.

The design was created by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Katelyn Arquette and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell.

The American Innovation series was introduced with a single introductory coin in 2018, followed by four coins per year beginning in 2019.

The series calls for the production of one coin bearing reverse designs recognizing achievements in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories — Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, U.S. Virgin Islands and Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands.

The commemorative reverse designs are paired with a common obverse for the series, a rendition of the Statue of Liberty.

Below the motto IN GOD / WE TRUST is a machine gear.

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