Mint working out Order Management System kinks

The U.S. Mint's Oct. 1 launch of its state-of-the art Order Management System went off relatively well, but still had a few kinks, according to Mint officials.

After several "blackout" days during which Mint customers could not access the Mint's web site as the OMS conversion was taking place, a number of customers trying to access the the site Oct. 1 encountered some difficulties, primarily with having to reset their passwords.

Mint spokesman Michael White said Oct. 2 most of the phones calls the Mint handled from customers concerned password problems, seeking the status of orders placed but not shipped before the blackout period; product returns; and the status of Enrollments (called Subscriptions before Oct. 1.)

The Mint implemented measures that would allow customers to reach customer service personnel by telephone based on their specific concerns. White said additional staff was added at the call center at PSF Web in Dallas, and Mint representatives assigned at Mint headquarters in Washington, D.C., to handle customer service calls redirected to them.

White said that on Oct. 1, PSF Web shipped from its order fulfillment center in Memphis products for 8,300 orders representing $423,00 in sales. There were 1,220 orders placed on Oct. 1 on the new system, White said. Some of the orders shipped Oct. 1 included orders placed before the blackout period and in the system, but not shipped until the order management system conversion was complete.

White said there were 262,000 page views Oct. 1 on the Mint's website Oct. 1, and 33,734 product views, with each customer spending an average of 10 minutes per visit to the website.

