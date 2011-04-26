Mint warns of likely Hot Springs order problems

The United States Mint is alerting customers planning to try to order the Uncirculated collector version of the 2010-P Hot Springs National Park 5-ounce silver bullion quarter dollar, beginning at noon Eastern Time April 28, to expect ordering delays both online at www.usmint.gov and by telephone at (800) 872-6468.

The longest delays are expected online, according to Mint officials, because of a system that won’t be updated until mid-2012.

“Again, the United States Mint apologizes to its customers for any inconvenience our ordering management system may cause,” U.S. Mint officials said April 27.

The Uncirculated Hot Springs coin, with a mintage of 27,000 pieces, is to be offered at $279.95 per coin, with a limit of one coin per household. The Mint anticipates accepting orders above the number necessary to exhaust the mintage, with a waiting list to be established.

The orders will be processed in the order they are received, regardless of whether the order is placed online or by telephone, according to Mint officials.

The Mint posted the following alert on its Web site the afternoon of April 27:

“Because of the anticipated demand for the coins, we anticipate that our online ordering management system will be much slower than usual. As we have previously indicated to our customers, our online ordering management system is in need of upgrade. Fixing the system is a priority. Unfortunately, we do not anticipate an upgraded system being in place until approximately mid-2012.

“In the meantime, we apologize to our customers for any inconvenience and ask them to be patient during this time.

“We would like to point out that the United States Mint will institute a ‘waiting list’ for orders beyond the maximum mintage of this product. A waiting list means that orders have been accepted for the maximum mintage, but if a product becomes available because of an order cancellation, we will fulfill orders from the waiting list on a first-in, first-served basis. The United States Mint will be unable to provide information about a customer’s position on the waiting list.

“When an order is placed on a waiting list, you will receive an order receipt, but it is not a guarantee that you will receive your order. If we are unable to fulfill your order, you will receive a cancellation or sold-out notification within one to two weeks. If you paid by check, you will receive a refund.

“If paying by credit card, please be sure your credit card information remains current to avoid any delays in processing your order. If your credit card has expired by the time of shipment, your order will be cancelled. To update credit card information after an order has been placed, you must call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468).” ¦