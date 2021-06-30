Mint video presentation explores American Eagles

A new video has been released by the U.S. Mint marking the 35th anniversary of the gold and silver American Eagle series.

The United States Mint released a “flagship” video June 21 celebrating the 35th anniversary of the gold and silver American Eagle program.

The video also focuses on the redesign of the reverses of the coins and refinements to the obverse design elements.

The complete video can be viewed online here.

The Proof 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 1986 silver dollar was released Feb. 11, and the Proof 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 1986 gold coins were offered beginning March 11. The redesigned Proof 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollar is set for release July 1; the Proof Reverse of 2021 gold coins will be released July 8.

The roughly 15-minute, Mint-produced video includes reflections from former U.S. Mint Chief Engraver John Mercanti and artist Miley Frost, creators of the American Eagle silver coin Heraldic Eagle and American Eagle gold coin Family of Eagles designs, respectively, introduced in 1986.

Additional highlights include insights into the artistic processes of United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designers Jennie Norris and Emily Damstra, who respectively created the new gold and silver coin designs, and a discussion by current United States Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna on the process of refining the obverses of both coins.

