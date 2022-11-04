Mint updates products launch schedule for 2023

The U.S. Mint has updated its numismatic products sales schedule through the end of November for such offerings as the 2023 Silver Proof set.

The United States Mint has updated its 2023 numismatic products launch schedule through the end of November, with just two products not assigned a specific sales launch date.

Those two offerings are the United States Marines bronze medal and 2023 Uncirculated Coin set. Both are given fall “TBD” launch periods.

The sales launch schedule for the remainder of the year follows.

Aug. 8: U.S. Navy bronze medal, no mintage limit.

Aug. 9: Proof 2023-S Morgan dollar.

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Aug. 9: Proof 2023-S Peace dollar.

Aug. 9: Proof 2023-S Peace dollar.

Aug. 10: Proof 2023-W American Liberty gold $100 coin.

Aug. 10: Proof American Liberty 1-ounce silver medal struck at the Philadelphia Mint without Mint mark.

Aug. 14: Matte Finish Andrew Johnson Presidential silver medal.

Aug. 15: 2023 American Women, Jovita Idar quarter dollars, circulation quality, in bags and rolls, including two-and three-roll sets.

Aug. 22: 2023-S Silver Proof set.

Aug. 24: Five individual 2023 American Women quarter dollar ornaments.

Aug. 28: 2023 American Innovation, Mississippi dollars in bags and rolls.

Sept. 7: Uncirculated 2023-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin.

Sept. 11: Matte Finish U.S. Marine Corps 1-ounce silver medal.

Sept. 29: Mighty Minters 2023 ornament with 2023-P Native American, Maria Tallchief dollar.

Sept. 29: United States Mint 2023 ornament with 2023-P Native American, Maria Tallchief dollar.

Oct. 2: Ulysses S. Grant Presidential silver medal without Mint mark from San Francisco Mint.

Oct. 10: Proof 2023-S American Eagle 1-ounce silver dollar.

Oct. 23: American Women, Maria Tallchief quarter dollars in bags, two-roll and three-roll sets.

Oct. 26: Four-coin 2023-S American Innovation $1 Proof set.

Nov. 9: Four-coin 2023-S American Innovation $1 Reverse Proof set.

Nov. 14: Two-coin 2023-S Morgan and Peace dollar silver Proof set.

Nov. 28: 2023-S Limited Edition Silver Proof set.

Products with no specific sales date:

ä2023 Uncirculated Coin set, containing 10 coins each from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints.

U.S. Marine Corps 1-ounce bronze medal.

One expected product is currently not on the current schedule:

Uncirculated 2023-W American Buffalo gold $50 coin.

Many of the products are in the Mint’s subscription program, with orders accepted now. Customers should review the Mint 2023 products catalog for details on what products are available by subscription.

Check the Mint catalog for details and updates.



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