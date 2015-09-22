Mint updates damaged Coin and Currency set packaging

Packaging problems with this 2015 American $1 Coin and Currency set allowed the Series 2013 Federal Reserve Bank note from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to slip out of its protective plastic compartment, risking damage to the note.

The 2015 American $1 Coin and Currency Set limited to a product limit of 90,000 includes an Enhanced Uncirculated 20512-W Native American $1 coin that is exclusive to the set.

The United States Mint experienced a relatively normal return rate for the 2015 American $1 Coin and Currency sets, according Adam Stump, deputy director of the U.S. Mint's Office of Corporate Communications.

The sets initially seemed beleaguered with packaging errors, as a number of the sets were received with their $1 notes slipped out of the protective plastic compartment. Several recipients reported the transient notes were damaged in the process.

"Prior to identifying the manual packaging error with the dollar notes in the 2015 American $1 Coin and Currency Set, approximately 52,016 units were shipped to customers," Stump said Sept. 22. "There were a total of 640 units returned for various reasons, such as exchange, unacceptable quality or customer decision, which is slightly more than 1 percent. Our usual rate of return for all Mint products is slightly more than 1 percent.

"We did go through our inventory and removed any product that did not meet quality standards. We apologize to our customers. We will use these lessons learned to improve future coin and currency sets."

The set has a production limit of 90,000 and household ordering limit of five. It went on sale at noon Eastern Time Aug. 24, priced at $14.95 each. The set contains an Enhanced Uncirculated 2015-W Native American $1 coin exclusive to the set and a Series 2013 $1 Federal Reserve note from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York with a serial number beginning with 911.

Soon after delivery of the first sets at customer addresses, Coin World began to receive reports that notes in some of the sets had slipped out of their intended compartment, becoming creased or stuck to the adhesive meant to keep the compartment closed.

The 2015 American $1 Coin and Currency sets were manually assembled at the San Francisco Mint, using $1 notes printed by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing and Native American $1 coins struck at the West Point Mint.

According to the Mint's cumulative sales figures report on Sept. 20, some 66,260 of the sets were reported sold.

