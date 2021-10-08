Mint unveils designs for the four 2022 American Innovation dollars

The 2022 American Innovation dollars will continue to display the common obverse featuring the privy mark of a gear

Approved designs for the reverses of the four American Innovation dollar coins for calendar year 2022 were released Oct. 4 by the U.S. Mint.

The designs celebrate innovation in the states of Rhode Island, Vermont, Kentucky and Tennessee.

The designs were approved by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The 57-coin series, which started in 2018, honors innovation and innovators by issuing dollars for each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories — the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands.

The Mint works with each state’s governor’s office, along with subject matter experts, to determine design concepts emblematic of innovation significant and meaningful to each jurisdiction and its role in the nation.

When the secretary of the Treasury approves the design concepts, the designs are developed and reviewed. The secretary selects the final design for each coin.

Rhode Island

The approved reverse for the 2022 American Innovation, Rhode Island dollar was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Program artist Dennis Friel and sculpted by U.S. Mint medallic artist Phebe Hemphill.

The design depicts Nathanael Herreshoff’s famous Reliance yacht at full speed in the waters surrounding Rhode Island.

The design is bordered by a rope evoking the nautical scene.

Vermont

AIP artist Justin Kunz designed the Vermont dollar reverse. U.S. Mint medallic artist Craig Campbell sculpted Kunz’s approved design.

The Vermont reverse features a young female snowboarder in the air performing a trick called a “melon grab,” set against a mountainous winter skyline inspired by the landscape of Vermont.

The aim of the design is to capture a sense of the energy and exuberance of snowboarding through movement implied by diagonal lines and curved shapes, according to the Mint’s design narrative.

Kentucky

The Kentucky dollar reverse pays homage to the home of bluegrass music. The design features a banjo, an important bluegrass instrument, tilted to one side, alluding to the rhythm and movement of the music.

The design was rendered by AIP artist Christina Hess and sculpted by Mint medallic artist Renata Gordon.

Tennessee

AIP artist Matt Swaim rendered the approved Tennessee dollar reverse design sculpted by Mint chief engraver Joseph F. Menna. Swain’s design depicts a Tennessee farm with newly installed power lines lining the road.

Signed in 1933, the Tennessee Valley Authority Act created a public corporation “To improve the navigability and to provide for the flood control of the Tennessee River; to provide for reforestation and the proper use of marginal lands in the Tennessee Valley; to provide for the agricultural and industrial development of said valley ... and for other purposes.”

All four 2022 American Innovation dollar coin reverses will be paired with the common Statue of Liberty obverse designed by U.S. Mint AIP artist Kunz and sculpted by Hemphill.

