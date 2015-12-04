Mint unveils 2016 Presidential dollar portraits
- Published: Dec 4, 2015, 12 PM
Proof version of the 2016 Presidential dollar featuring a portrait of Richard M. Nixon.
U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Phebe Hemphill's portrait of Gerald R. Ford will appear on the obverse of the 2016 Ford Presidential dollar.
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The obverse portraits that will appear on the 2016 Presidential dollars honoring Richard M. Nixon and Gerald R. Ford were announced late Dec. 4 by the U.S. Mint.
The Nixon portrait was designed and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II. The Ford portrait was designed and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Phebe Hemphill.
The obverse portraits were approved June 24, 2014, by Deputy Treasury Sarah Bloom Raskin, according to U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White.
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The obverse portraits will be paired with Everhart's common reverse of the Statue of Liberty introduced in the Presidential dollar series in 2007.
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